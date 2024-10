Kapurthala, Oct 7 (PTI) Two people fired around 15 gunshots at a mobile shop located near a bus stand here on Monday and demanded Rs 5 crore, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Rai said the assailants, whose faces were covered, fired at the glass windows of the shop.

They came on a motorcycle and gave a note in the hands of an employee, demanding Rs 5 crore, Rai said.

Police said an investigation was underway. PTI COR CHS HIG