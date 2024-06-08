Two Assam students die as motorcycle falls into gorge

Jorhat, Jun 8 (PTI) Two college students died after their motorbike fell into a gorge in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, bordering Assam's Jorhat on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when the biker lost control of the motorcycle, and the two-wheeler fell into the gorge at Chanki near Mariani, an officer said.

The biker and the pillion rider, both from Assam, were killed, he said.

The two were identified as Akash Goala and Dipjyoti Gogoi, both students of Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College of Teok.

They were among a group of five students who were on their way to Nagaland when the accident took place.

Bodies were recovered and sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.