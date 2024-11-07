Two associates of Kaushal-Bambiha gang held after police encounter in Jalandhar

Chandigarh: Two alleged associates of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang, accused of supplying weapons to gangsters in Punjab and Haryana, were apprehended following an encounter with the police in Jalandhar on Thursday, police said.

Police said both of them were critically injured in the encounter.

The accused, who are facing several criminal charges, were providing logistical support and weapons to gangs in the two states, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends two associates linked to the Kaushal-Bambiha gang after a hot chase and cross-firing. Both are critically injured," wrote Yadav in a post on X.

Two pistols and five cartridges were recovered from them, he said.

"They were involved in multiple heinous crimes and many other criminal activities across several districts of Punjab. They were also providing logistical assistance and supplying weapons to gangs in Punjab and Haryana," he posted.