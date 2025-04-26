Two ATM robbers shot at Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Apr 26 (PTI) Two robbers from Haryana who were involved in an ATM heist two weeks ago in the district headquarters town in Kalaburagi were arrested after they were shot at in their legs in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The robbers have been identified as Taslim (28) and Sharif (22), both from Mewat in Haryana, and members of the Mewat gang.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said the police opened fire on members of the gang, who were involved in a recent SBI ATM robbery where Rs 18 lakh was stolen using a gas cutter.

Acting on a tip off about a suspicious car with a Delhi registration, police tracked the vehicle and attempted to intercept it on the city outskirts, he added.

"When the suspects attacked the officers, instead of surrendering, police opened fire in self-defence, injuring two suspects, Taslim and Sharif, in the legs. PSI Basavaraj and constables Raju, Manjunath, and Firoz also sustained injuries during the encounter," the police officer told reporters.

All injured have been admitted at Kalaburagi's GIMS Hospital. Four people, including the kingpin Taslim, have been arrested, the officer said.