Two Bajrang Dal leaders booked in UP over 'derogatory' remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A case has been lodged against two leaders of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Mishra and Vivek Mishra, they added.

According to the complainant filed by Afzal Khan, the incident occurred on October 13 in Madhotanda town here.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that during the meeting, the Bajrang Dal leaders Sanjay Mishra and Vivek Mishra delivered speeches that were perceived as inflammatory and offensive to the Muslim community," said Circle Officer Puranpur Vishal Chaudhary.

Angered by the "derogatory" remarks, few people of the Muslim community gathered outside the event location to condemn the incident. However, local authorities intervened and pacified the situation and assured them of appropriate action.

A purported video of the speeches made by the duo went viral on internet.

The police have registered an FIR based on Khan's written complaint and the viral video of the incident, the CO said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR CDN RPA