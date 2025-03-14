Two Bangladeshi infiltrators caught in Assam, sent back

Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi infiltrators, both women, were held and sent back to the neighbouring country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Strict vigilance along the border continues. In an alert move by @assampolice, 2 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the border trying to illegally sneak in. Both of them have been pushed back across the border,'' the chief minister posted on X.

The women were sent back on Thursday.

They have been identified as Maya Majumdar and Halima Khatun.

Sarma had earlier claimed that 315 illegal infiltrators have been pushed back in the last seven months and the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since the disturbances began in Bangladesh last year.

The Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, an official said. PTI DG SBN SBN