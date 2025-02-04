Two Bangladeshi infiltrators nabbed, sent back: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Two Bangladesh nationals trying to enter India illegally were apprehended by Assam Police in Sribhumi district and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

He asserted that no infiltrators would be allowed to enter the state.

"No place for illegal infiltrators! Acting tough on an illegal infiltration attempt, @sribhumipolice apprehended 2 Bangladesh nationals and pushed them across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.

The two infiltrators have been identified as Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser.

"We will not allow any illegal infiltrator into Assam!" Sarma added.

Over 220 infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and sent back, and vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast has been intensified since turmoil erupted in the neighbouring country last year. PTI SSG SSG ACD