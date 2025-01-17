Two Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended and pushed back by Assam police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Advertisment

He, however, did not specify the district where the two Bangladesh nationals were apprehended.

“Keeping a close eye on our infiltration. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, 2 illegal Bangladeshis were apprehended and pushed back across the border by @assampolice,” Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday.

The two infiltrators were identified as Sabiha Choudhury and Jewel Hussain.

Advertisment

“We are alert 24/7 to safeguard our borders,” the CM added.

Over 210 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam, and vigil along its border with Bangladesh has been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country last year. PTI SSG NN