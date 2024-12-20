Two Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back by Assam Police: CM

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Two Bangladeshis were pushed back by the Assam Police while they were trying to enter India illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, did not specify the district where the two Bangladeshis made attempts to enter India.

"In a commendable operation near the International Border, @assampolice successfully apprehended two individuals identified as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators," Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday.

The two infiltrators have been identified as Beauty Begum and Jasmin Khatun.

"Both were promptly sent back across the border. Great work, team," the CM added.

Over 170 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam, and vigil along the 1885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East region has been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country. PTI SSG BDC