Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for staying in India without valid documents, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Navi Mumbai police raided a residential locality in Nerul on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

The police apprehended Mofis Mansur Sheikh (61) and Vijayalakshmi Dineshkumar Ram (45), who were living there without valid documents, he said.

An offence under various sections of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and the Foreigners Act of 1946 has been registered against the duo, who were living in the locality for the last seven to eight years, the official said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Thane city police on Friday said it arrested a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national in Bhiwandi town last week.

A team from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid and nabbed Noor Hussain Abdul Salam Sheikh, a native of Chattagram of Bangladesh, an official from Kongaon police station said.

After his arrest on August 19, the police interrogated Sheikh and found that was using IMO, a video-calling application to remain in touch with his family, he said.

The arrested accused, who worked as a plumber, did not possess any valid documents to travel to or live in India, the official said. PTI COR ARU