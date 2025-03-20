Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Kerala for illegal stay

Kochi, Mar 20 (PTI) Two more Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Ernakulam district on Thursday for residing illegally in the country, police said.

With the arrest of Monirul Mulla (30) and Altab Ali (27), both natives of Mohammed Nagar in Bangladesh, the number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended from the Ernakulam Rural district for illegally staying in the country has reached 40, they said.

The two were taken into custody from Karukutty area near here during a check conducted as part of the Operation Clean project being carried out under the supervision of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

They crossed the border and reached West Bengal in 2017 and thereafter, obtained fake Aadhaar cards and other documents.

These fake documents were used for getting mobile connections, accommodation and for other things, they added.

They were staying in Angamaly and surrounding areas for some time, doing various jobs.

During their questioning, the two revealed that they used to send money back to Bangladesh via an agent in West Bengal.

Police said investigations are on to find those who helped the duo to stay illegally in the country. PTI HMP HMP ROH