Two Bangladeshi nationals detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in east Delhi were detained as part of an ongoing drive aimed to identify and deport illegal immigrants, police said on Sunday.

Atifa (24) from Faridpur and Asma (24) from Narsingdi in Bangladesh allegedly illegally entered India via river routes.

"They subsequently switched locations in the national capital to avoid detection," a senior officer said.

Acting on an input, a police team launched a verification exercise and conducted multiple raids in the Mandawali area, resulting in their detention, he said.

The deportation process of the two women is being take up through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

During interrogation, they admitted to crossing the border via Kolkata before using the local train network to travel to Delhi. The authorities are now working to trace the network that facilitated their entry and provided them shelter, the officer said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, he added.

The Delhi Police launched a campaign against illegal immigrants last November.