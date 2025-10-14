Two Bangladeshi nationals held for dacoity at Goa doctor's residence

Panaji, Oct 14 (PTI) The Goa police on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for their alleged involvement in the recent dacoity at the residence of a doctor in North Goa, where the latter's family members were held hostage for two hours.

The incident took place on October 8 in Mapusa town, 10 km away from here, when a gang of dacoits entered the house of Dr Mahendra Kamat Dhakankar and held his wife, another relative and his elderly mother hostage, before fleeing with cash, gold and his vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Tuesday that two accused were arrested from Bengaluru (Karnataka) for their involvement in the dacoity.

Both the accused are originally from Bangladesh, he said.

Police said that accused Raju Babu (27) and Safikul Rohul Amir (37) were arrested and brought to Goa.

The SP said that after verifying the inputs, it came to light that the duo was linked to the main accused who committed the dacoity.

A total of six persons were involved in the crime, he said, adding that investigation into the case was on. PTI RPS NP