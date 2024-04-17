Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Palghar, Apr 17 (PTI) Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district for staying in the country without valid documents, an official said.

The anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the duo, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

The accused were identified as Aakash Arif Khan (26) and Laboni Poridin Mandal (22). They did not have any documents for travel or stay in India, he said.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were doing menial jobs in the locality for livelihood.

An FIR under the the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, was registered at the Tulinj police station against them on Tuesday, the official said. PTI COR MVG NP