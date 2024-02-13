Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) The police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals for staying in the country without valid documents during a raid in south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The police also nabbed two others who were helping the duo stay in the country illegally, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch conducted a raid in the Nagpada locality on Monday and arrested Bangladeshi nationals, Subana Abdul Aziz Mandal (27) and Akhi Abdul Mandal (24), who did not possess valid documents for staying in the country, the official said.

The other accused, Mumtaz Shafi Sheikh (60) and Iqbal Ilai Shaikh alias Farukh (42), were allegedly helping them, he said.

The official said the men were arrested under relevant sections of the Passports Act and Foreign Nationals Act. PTI ZA ARU