Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Palghar district

Palghar, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly illegally staying in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Inspector Saurabhi Pawar of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said acting on a tip-off that some Bangladeshi immigrants were residing illegally in the Nilegaon area of Nallasopara town, a team of officials raided the location on July 29 and apprehended the duo.

The duo, Hannan Yasin Sheikh, 18, and Shamim Mandan Sheikh, 19, worked in a shop, Pawar said.

When the police sought documents for their travel and stay in India, they could not produce any valid papers following which they were arrested, said the official.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act has been registered against them at the Nallasopara police station. PTI COR RSY