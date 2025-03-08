Two Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay in Thane district

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) Police have nabbed two Bangladeshi women in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly staying in the country illegally and arrested two persons who rented out a flat to them, an official said on Saturday.

The women were caught during a raid at a housing complex in the Adavli-Dhokli area of Ambernath on Thursday, the official said.

He said the women, Farzana Shiragul Shaikh (36) and Bithi alias Priya Noorislam Akhtar (24), could not produce documents for their travel and stay in the country.

The official said the police also arrested Tahir Munir Ahmed Khan (35) and Ganesh Chandra Das (37), who rented out a flat to the women.

A case has been registered under the Passports (Entry into India) Act and Foreigners Act, and a probe is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU