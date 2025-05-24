Two Bangladeshi women held in Durg in Chhattisgarh for illegal stay

Durg, May 24 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi women were arrested in Durg in Chhattisgarh on Saturday for illegal stay in the country, a senior police official said.

The two have been identified as Sanaya Noor and Khushboo Begum, said Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal.

"The Special Task Force of the district police, which has been constituted to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders living illegally in the state, held them from Jayanti Nagar under Mohan Nagar police station limits. During interrogation, Noor and Begum initially identified themselves as Sapna Sharma alias Sapna Mandal and Rani Paswan, respectively," the SSP said.

Noor and Begum are residents of Jobarhat in Dinajpur district in Bangladesh, he added.

"Noor entered India illegally 15 years ago. Later, she reached Chhattisgarh's Raipur city and resided in Changorabhata area for eight years. In 2019, she obtained Aadhaar card, voter ID card and PAN card in the name of Sapna Sharma by declaring one Abhay Sharma as her husband. She was in constant touch with several numbers from Bangladesh through internet-based calls," he said.

Begum also obtained ID cards using forged documents that showed her as a native of Asansol in Bardhaman district West Bengal, he said.

The two have been held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Foreigners Act 1946 and Indian Passport Act 1920, the SSP said. PTI COR BNM