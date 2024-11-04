Two Bangladeshis among five arrested for illegally crossing border in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 4 (PTI) Five persons, including two Bangladesh nationals, were arrested from Tripura's Sabroom area for illegally crossing the international border and entering India, police said on Monday.

BSF jawans spotted the five people while they were crossing the border at border village Jalkumba and nabbed them.

"Five persons -- three Indians and two Bangladesh nationals -- were arrested for illegally crossing the international border. An FIR has been lodged at Sabroom police station in this regard," Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nityananda Sarkar told PTI.

He said that three Indian citizens had gone to Bangladesh to visit a close relative but got stranded there due to the turmoil.

"As the situation has improved a bit in Bangladesh, the three Indians and two Bangladeshi citizens were coming to Sabroom," he said. PTI PS ACD