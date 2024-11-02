Two Bangladeshis arrested in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Police and BSF in a joint operation on Saturday arrested two Bangladeshis from East Khasi Hills district for entering Indian territory without any valid travel document, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs the BSF and Meghalaya Police jointly launched an operation and stopped a vehicle at Pynursla town about 50 km from the international border, they said.

"During the search of the vehicle two Bangladesh nationals and an Indian taxi driver, suspected of facilitating the crossing over of the two Bangladeshis, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized," the BSF said in a statement.

Police confirmed that the two Bangladeshis and their taxi driver were arrested and charged under relevant laws of the land.

"Today's incident is one of the many in which the BSF and the state police collaborated in securing the international border and preventing unauthorised entries," the BSF said. PTI JOP RG