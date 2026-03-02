Two Bangladeshis arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Mar 2 (PTI) Two Bangladeshis were arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district for entering Indian territory without any valid travel documents, police said on Monday.

The two Bangladeshis have been identified as Monirul Biswas and Lovely Khatun, both residents of Bhombag village in Narail district under Khulna division of Bangladesh, they said.

They were intercepted at around 8.30 pm from a vehicle by personnel from Dawki police station.

The driver, Pynshaibha Khaii of Wahsarang village in East Jaintia Hills district, was also apprehended on suspicion of facilitating their illegal entry and onward travel from Dawki, according to police.

A case has been registered at Dawki police station under Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa Singh said the arrests were made during routine night patrolling.

"Our patrolling team intercepted the vehicle at around 8.30 pm last night. Upon verification, two Bangladeshi nationals were found without valid travel documents. The driver is suspected to have facilitated their illegal entry and onward movement from Dawki. All three have been arrested, and further investigation is underway," Singh told PTI.

The accused will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Amlarem, police said. PTI JOP RG