Two Bangladeshis held in Hyderabad for 'illegally' entering India

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Wednesday for allegedly entering India illegally without valid documents and staying in Malakpet with fake and forged documents for "illegal" activities, police said.

Along with Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, both from Dhaka, police also took into custody four facilitators who allegedly prepared the fake birth certificates and other Indian documents for the Bangladeshi nationals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner’s Task Force) YVS Sudheendra added.

Hasibul (25) crossed into India from Bangladesh four years ago through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border at Bongaon, West Bengal, using the Donkey route. He paid traffickers Rs 25,000 for the journey, police said.

He then worked as a Karate trainer in Kolkata and obtained a fake Aadhar card by changing his name to Jovan Chowdhury.

In December 2023, Hasibul befriended a woman from Malakpet via a social media platform and fraudulently married her, concealing his true identity. He moved to Malakpet and began working in online garment sales and as a food delivery agent.

Eight months ago, Hasibul obtained a fake birth certificate with fabricated details, claiming to have been born in Ranga Reddy District, through the facilitators. Using this certificate, he obtained an Indian voter card and applied for a legitimate Aadhar card to pose as an Indian citizen, police said.

In March 2025, Hasibul brought Rohan Saha (21), who had been illegally staying in Kolkata, to Malakpet to assist with his pregnant wife. Hasibul provided shelter to Saha and arranged a fake Aadhar card for him, police said.

Both Hasibul and Rohan Saha, who entered India illegally and were residing in Malakpet, obtained fake Indian documents to pose as citizens and settle in India. Police seized the forged documents from the two Bangladeshi nationals.