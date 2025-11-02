Two B’deshis staying in Bengal village for 2 years, no action taken under CM’s order, alleges BJP

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that two Bangladeshis have been staying illegally in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district for over two years, but the police did not take any action under the instruction of "failed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee".

The police remained indifferent as such people are the vote bank of the ruling Trinamool Congress, claimed Majumdar.

A written complaint, along with copies of the two person's identity cards given by the Bangladesh government, was submitted to Bansihari police station in Dakshin Dinajpur district, he said.

In a post on X, the former West Bengal BJP president shared a copy of a police complaint lodged by Feroze Mian, a resident of Lalpur village in Bansihari area, nearly two years ago.

He claimed, "Despite repeated written complaints against two Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bansihari Police Station under South Dinajpur district, no action is being taken by the state police!" The two alleged infiltrators were identified as Lovely Begum and Abdul Mannan.

"Even though the complainant has provided sufficient documentary evidence (photographed identity cards of the accused individuals from Bangladesh), the police remain completely indifferent. The reason is one — the strict directive from the failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial that no action should be taken against any illegal infiltrator," the BJP leader said.

Majumdar is the MP from the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, which is in Dakshin Dijanpur district.

"The police are not taking action against these alleged infiltrators as the Mamata Banerjee government is throwing the interests of the nation's security to the wind to keep the vote bank intact," the Union minister claimed in the post.

In his complaint lodged on November 27, 2023, Feroze Mian alleged that the two Bangladeshis had been staying in his village illegally and they were likely to carry out subversive activities.

Mian also charged the two with assaulting him after entering his house in September that year. PTI dc NN