Two bear cubs rescued in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Two black bear cubs were rescued by the Department of Wildlife Protection from a pit in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, an official said. The rescued cubs were shifted to the Kishtwar trauma centre after their successful rescue, Chenab Division Wildlife warden Majid Bashir told PTI.

He said the bear cubs had fallen into an open pit in Shiva village near Doda town on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and a rescue party was immediately rushed to the scene after information was received from the local people.

Both cubs are in good health, the official said, adding the department had taken necessary measures to tackle the situation in case the mother returns to the village for her cubs. PTI TAS CK