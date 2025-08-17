Two Bengaluru police officers, individual held after falling into Rs 1 lakh bribe trap

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Two police officers from Ramamurthy Nagar police station and a private individual have been caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe, Lokayukta officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as police inspector Rajshekar (48), sub-inspector Ruman Pasha (32) and an individual, Imran Babu (32) of Devara Jeevanahalli.

Lokayukta officials said they were caught on Saturday while accepting Rs 1 lakh out of the demanded amount, and the money was recovered.

The complainant, Manjunath (47), a resident of KR Puram, approached Lokayukta officials alleging that the accused had demanded Rs 2 lakh to investigate their complaint involving a domestic dispute over missing jewellery and cash. PTI GMS ADB