Two Bhayander schools get bomb threat via emails; nothing suspicious found, say cops

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) Two schools in Bhayander in Thane district received bomb threats through emails on Sunday, though nothing suspicious was found at the two places after thorough checks by specialised units, a police official said.

The messages were hoaxes, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said, adding there was not much inconvenience to the two schools since Sunday is a holiday for students.

A probe is on to track and apprehend the sender/s, the official added. PTI COR BNM