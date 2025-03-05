'Two big gifts to U'Khand': Dhami thanks PM for Centre's nod to Kedarnath, Hemkund ropeways

Dehradun, Mar 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre approved two ropeway projects -- Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib -- in the state.

Referring to Modi's scheduled visit to Uttarkashi on Thursday, the chief minister said the prime minister has given two big gifts to the state ahead of his arrival.

The prime minister will visit Mukhaba, the winter abode of Maa Ganga, with an aim to boost winter Chardham yatra.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Modi on Wednesday approved the construction of a 12.9-km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath at a cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore and a 12.4-km ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib at a cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore under the National Ropeway Development Program—Parvatmala Project.

The chief minister said that the development of ropeways for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib will make it very easy for devotees to reach these pilgrimage sites.

During his Delhi visit recently, Dhami had requested Modi for the construction of these two ropeways.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister, the state is getting support from the Central government in every field," the CM said in a statement.

The reconstruction of Shri Kedarnath and the master plan of Shri Badrinath have been done at a fast pace. After his (Modi) arrival, the number of devotees coming for winter pilgrimage will also increase rapidly, he said.

At present, the 16-km distance from Gaurikund to Kedarnath temple is covered on foot, or using horses and mules, palanquins and helicopters.

After the construction of the ropeway, this trek time of eight-nine hours will be reduced to about 36 minutes. The Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway will have the capacity to carry 18,000 passengers per day, according to the statement.

Located at an altitude of 3,583 metres in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. Similarly, Hemkund Sahib is reached after a steep 21-km climb from Govindghat, which devotees cover on foot or by horses, mules or palanquins. Tourists visiting Valley of Flowers will also benefit from Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeway.

This ropeway will be based on Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) from Govindghat to Ghangaria (10.55 km) which will be connected to the most advanced Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib (1.85 km). It will have the capacity to carry 11,000 passengers per day.

Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara is located at an altitude of 15,000 feet in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which remains open for about five months every year between May and September. During the period, about two lakh devotees visit the Sikh shrine to pay obeisance. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK