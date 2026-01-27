Two Bihar men held for committing banking fraud with Delhi resident

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Two men have been apprehended from Bihar's Bhagalpur for their alleged involvement in committing banking fraud with a Delhi resident, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when Anil Bhasin, a resident of northeast Delhi, filed a complaint stating that unknown cyber fraudsters gained unauthorised access to his bank account through net banking and siphoned off Rs 5,81,775, they said.

Based on his complaint, an e-FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the probe, the team analysed digital trails and other technical evidence, which led them to Bhagalpur in Bihar. Based on the leads, the two accused -- Pitamber Kumar (29) and Vikas Kumar (29) -- were apprehended, police said.

The accused used to send malicious APK files to victims' mobile phones. Once installed, these files enabled them to gain access to banking credentials and carry out unauthorised transactions, a senior police officer said.

On their instance, police recovered Rs 2,35,000 of the stolen cash, along with a mobile phone used in commission of the crime and other incriminating documents, he said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other possible victims and links in the cyber fraud network, police added. PTI SSJ HIG