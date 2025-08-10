Two Bihar residents held for killing man following quarrel in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have solved a 10-month-old murder case by arresting two Bihar natives, and recovering the weapon of offence from them.

Sushil Singh Manhas (29), a resident of Smailpur village, was found unconscious with stab injuries in the industrial area near Bari Brahmana on the night of last year's Diwali.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, a police spokesperson said.

Investigation into the case led to the arrest of Jalil Nutt (25), a resident of Gopalganj district of Bihar, from his home state.

Upon sustained questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in the murder and revealed that Mohd Azad (20) of Sitamarhi district of Bihar was also involved in the crime, the spokesperson said, adding that Azad was arrested from Gujarat.

Azad also confessed his involvement in the case, he said, adding that the duo revealed that there had been a scuffle following the victim's request for a ride on a scooty that led to his murder.

The weapon of offence, a Chinese-made pair of scissors, was recovered on the disclosure of Azad and the scooty was also seized, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, police recovered the body of a 24-year-old youth identified as Sunil Choudhary from Bishna area on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday. The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem, officials said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD