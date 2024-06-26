Two bike-borne men shot at after argument with unidentified persons

Durg, Jun 26 (PTI) Two men were shot at and injured by an unidentified person in Durg district of Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am near Globe Square in Bhilai when Sunil Yadav (30) and Aditya Singh (24) were returning home on a motorcycle, said Satya Prakash Tiwari, City Superintendent of Police (Bhilai Nagar).

Yadav, Singh and their friend Ramandeep Singh were riding a motorcycle when the incident occurred, he said.

Prima facie, an argument broke out over some issue between them and two unidentified men riding another two-wheeler, he said.

Amid the verbal exchange, one of the men took out a pistol and fired at Singh and Yadav, who sustained injuries on their abdomens. Subsequently, the two accused fled the scene, Tiwari said.

Ramandeep rushed his injured friends to a private hospital and subsequently to Raipur for further treatment, the police officer said.

Police have launched a search to trace the unidentified duo after registering a case, he added. PTI COR TKP NSK