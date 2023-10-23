Two bike-borne men steal Rs 13 lakh from parked luxury car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Two bike-borne men allegedly stole Rs 13 lakh cash from a parked luxury car after smashing its window here, police said on Monday.

In CCTV footage that has now gone viral on social media platforms, two men wearing masks are seen approaching the BMW car outside the sub-registrar's office in Sarjapur on Friday afternoon. While one of them wearing a helmet is seen waiting, his accomplice smashes the window and steals the bag containing the cash. Thereafter, the two flee with the money on the two-wheeler.

Their identity is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

"Our preliminary investigation so far has suggested that the two men involved in the theft were from Tamil Nadu. A thorough probe is under way to identify the men and nab them," he said.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi told PTI that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on. PTI AMP RS ANE