Two bike-borne miscreants open fire outside house in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Two bike-borne armed miscreants opened fire at a house in outer Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The police received a call regarding the incident in the Rani Bagh area around 8.40 am on Saturday. They immediately rushed to the spot, officials said.

"The call was verified and details were taken from the complainant. It was found that two motorcycle-borne men came and one of them fired multiple rounds and fled," a senior police officer said.

Police sources said that the accused also threw a chit on which 'Bambiha Gang' was written.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police are also checking the CCTV footage, the officer added.