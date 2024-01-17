Two bike taxi riders held for snatching phone from security guard

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Two riders working with a bike-taxi aggregator were arrested for allegedly snatching a phone from a security guard to repay their debt in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Aman (22) and Pawan (21), they said.

Police said the accused had snatched a mobile phone from the security guard of a private bank on Tuesday.

"The complainant had come to Kashmere Gate for some work on Tuesday. Around 1 am, two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near Ritz Cinema. When he shouted, the local people overpowered one of the accused, who was identified as Aman, but the other one managed to flee," a senior police officer said.

Police said the other accused, Pawan, was later arrested on the same day, who during interrogation told police that they are bike taxi riders and were under debt.

"The accused told police that they started committing crimes to make quick money and repay their debt," the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated. PTI BM NIT CK CK