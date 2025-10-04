Two bikers die in accident in Jharkhand's Koderma

Koderma (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI) Two persons on a bike died after a head-on collision with a truck in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Holy Family Hospital on NH-20 Ranchi-Patna Road.

Koderma police station officer-in-charge Vikash Kumar Paswan told PTI that the truck was heading towards Jhumritilaiya from Koderma when it collided with the bike coming from Satgawan.

"In the collision, Praveen Kumar died on the spot while Arvind Kumar, who was riding the bike, succumbed to injuries at Koderma Sadar Hospital," police said.

After the accident, the truck driver lost control and the vehicle fell in a roadside drain. The driver and his assistant fled the scene, police said. PTI CORR ANB MNB