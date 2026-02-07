Two bikers killed after being hit by car in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two men died when a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur area on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Kaliganj underpass on the Purvanchal Expressway link road.

Jaisinghpur Circle Officer (CO) RK Chaturvedi said the deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar (22), a resident of Devparapar, and his nephew Raghuveer (20), a resident of Itkauli in the Gosainganj area.

Both worked as labourers in the city and were returning home from Dostpur when the accident occurred.

The collision was so severe that both sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to Birsinghpur Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The CO stated that the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the motorcycle has been taken into custody. We are tracing the car based on its registration number, and an FIR is being registered," Chaturvedi added.