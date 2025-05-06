Two bikers killed in collision with car in UP's Bijnor district

Bijnor, May 6 (PTI) Two men on a motorcycle were killed in a head-on collision with a car in the Mandawali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

Mandawali SHO Rampratap Singh said the accident occurred at the Walia Tirahe in Bhaghuwala, where a car and a motorcycle crashed into each other.

Priyam (22) and Vaibhav (21) suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Five people in the car were also injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital, the SHO added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.