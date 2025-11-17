Two bikers killed in hit-and-run case in UP’s Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Two men were killed on Monday after an unidentified vehicle hit the bike they were riding near a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The victims – Inzman (25) and Israel (22), both from Sadi Bankat village in Mirzapur district – were painters by profession, Padri SHO Ajit Singh said.

The duo was killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Kapsaur village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, the SHO said.

They had left home around 10 am to join work when the accident occurred, the officer said.

Police have launched a search to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case after sending the bodies for autopsy, the SHO said.