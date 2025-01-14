Two bikers loot Rs 78.41 lakh from van after firing at security guard

Janjgir, Jan 14 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men on Tuesday looted Rs 78.41 lakh from a cash collection van after shooting a security guard in his foot in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at a liquor shop in Khokhra village under City Kotwali police station limits, a police official said.

The SUV was engaged in the collection of money from liquor shops, he said.

The vehicle had three people on board, including an employee of a private firm contracted for money collection, a security guard, and driver when it reached a liquor shop at Khokhra, he said.

While the employee and driver went inside the shop, the security guard was standing near the vehicle. Suddenly two motorcycle-borne robbers arrived at the spot and fired on the leg of the guard, leaving him injured, the official said.

They took out a box of cash from the vehicle and fled after pointing a gun at bystanders, he said, adding that the robbers later dumped the box in a nearby area after emptying it of Rs 78.41 lakh.

The injured guard was admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police have set up check posts at various locations to trace the robbers, he added. PTI Cor TKP NSK