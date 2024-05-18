Two bikers mowed down by truck in Delhi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Piyush and Ankur were returning from Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the motorcycle when the accident happened. Their two friends were on another bike, they said.

When they reached near Hanuman Mandir Flyover Ring Road, a truck coming from behind hit their two-wheeler, leaving Piyush and Ankur critically injured, an official said.

The two youths were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

According to the official, the two victims, both residents of Delhi's Mehrauli, were not wearing helmets while riding the motorcycle.

The truck driver, identified as 38-year-old Surender Singh, was caught with the help of an auto driver who chased and handed him over to police, the official said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station and further investigations are underway, police said. PTI ALK NB NB