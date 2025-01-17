Two blockbuster Bengali films bring back audiences to theatres

Kolkata: Two blockbuster Bengali films have brought smiles to cinema hall owners and distributors, setting record box office collections till mid-January.

A spokesperson for the producers said 'Bohurupi', directed by Shibaprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, continues to perform strongly in both single screens and multiplexes, amassing Rs 17.95 crore in the past 13 weeks.

"I am grateful to the audiences for accepting 'Bohurupi' in such an overwhelming way. Even at the end of 13th week, the film's occupancy in halls and plexes, particularly during weekends, is very good," Mukhopadhyay said at the 100th-day release event of the film on Thursday.

The bank heist thriller, released before Durga Puja in October, has captivated Bengali audiences with its gripping narrative, engaging music—including catchy folk songs—and stellar performances by its cast. The film features Bengali star Abir Chatterjee, along with Koushani Mukherjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Shibaprasad Mukherjee himself.

Leading the box office charts, however, is 'Khadaan', a potboiler action drama directed by Soojit Dutta and starring Bengali superstar and Dev.

Released on December 20, the film grossed Rs 15 crore within three weeks, an official from the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association said.

Set against the backdrop of a coal mine in Bengal’s Asansol belt, 'Khadaan' explores the complex interplay between politicians and the coal mafia. The film’s star cast cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, John Bhattacharya, Barkha Bisht, and Idhika Paul, among others.

"'Khadaan' continues to roar at the box office," Dev said, announcing plans to release the film in theatres across the country this week. He thanked the audience for resonating with the film’s narrative and its catchy soundtrack.

Film critic Sajal Dutta said, "The performance of both films bodes well for Bengali cinema. After the COVID-19 pandemic, such box office numbers for Bengali films are unprecedented. Hopefully, this momentum will continue throughout 2025, both for mainstream blockbusters and films in other genres."