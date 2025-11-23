Two BLOs suspended for negligence during SIR in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Two Booth Level Officers (BLOs) here were suspended for alleged negligence during the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls, an official said on Saturday.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Kumar Singh said Shama Nafees, the headmistress of Barainbag primary school, repeatedly ignored written and telephonic instructions to join BLO duty, despite reminders from senior officials.

He said Anurag, an assistant teacher posted as BLO at Nausar Gumtiha School in Balha Assembly segment, allegedly refused to perform SIR duties when contacted.

The Election Commission expressed strong displeasure, terming the conduct of both officials a violation of service rules. On the directions of District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, both BLOs were suspended with immediate effect, the BSA said.

SIR began in Uttar Pradesh on November 4.