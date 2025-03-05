Two BMTC employees to represent India at Qatar International Kabaddi Championship 2025

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Wednesday announced that two of its employees have been selected to represent Team India in the Qatar International Kabaddi Championship 2025.

The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar, from March 13 to March 17, 2025.

According to BMTC, Vinay Kumar V and Y D Shashidhar, both serving as conductors, will be participating in the tournament.

"BMTC remains committed to supporting and encouraging its employees in their training and participation in the championship," read the statement. PTI AMP SSK KH