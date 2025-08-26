Two bodies recovered after 26-hour search in drain in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) The district administration here on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a youth and a woman who had fallen into a drain at the Machhlishahr bus halt, officials said.

After a 26-hour search operation involving teams from the district administration, police, municipality, fire brigade, SDRF and PAC, the bodies were finally found late Tuesday evening, about one and a half kilometres from the incident site.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava said the deceased woman has been identified as Prachi Mishra, 26, a resident of Jaunpur. She went missing after falling into the drain caused by waterlogging due to heavy rain while walking home from a beauty parlour.

Sameer, 18, a resident of Phoolpur in Prayagraj who had come to his maternal home in Jahangirabad, was swept away while trying to save Prachi, Srivastava said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

City Magistrate Indranandan Singh said the incident occurred around 6 pm on Monday.

Police said that an e-rickshaw driver, Shiv Gautam, 25, died while trying to rescue Sameer and Prachi. His body was recovered on Monday and handed over to his family after a postmortem.