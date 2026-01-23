Two bodies recovered from Najafgarh drain; no foul play suspected

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The partially decomposed bodies of a labourer couple were recovered from a drain in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Friday, an official said.

Based on the initial inquiry and examination, police said no foul play has been detected so far.

The matter came to light at noon when a cab driver informed police about two bodies lying in the drain.

"A Najafgarh police team reached the Ganda Nala near Kher Baba Mazar, from where both bodies were taken out. During the preliminary inspection, no visible injury marks were found on either of the bodies," a senior police officer said.

Their identity -- Munna Lal (58) and Ramvati Devi (55) -- as residents of the Bindapur area was established with the help of a phone recovered from Lal, the officer said.

The couple had been reported missing since January 17 at Bindapur police station, the officer added.

The couple's son, Ritesh, who is the registered owner of the recovered mobile phone, also works as a labourer and is engaged in auto parts-related work.

A crime team was called to the spot to conduct a detailed inspection and document the scene, the police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, they said. PTI BM BM APL APL