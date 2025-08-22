Two body donors receive posthumous guard of honour in Bhopal, Indore

Indore, Aug 22 (PTI) In a first, the Madhya Pradesh police on Friday presented posthumous guard of honour to two body donors in Indore and Bhopal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed that state honours should be given to persons who donate their bodies and organs after death, said an official.

In Indore, the body of Ashok Verma who died on Tuesday night due to age-related reasons, was sent to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences with full state honours.

Verma, who ran a medical shop after retiring from a bank, was the first donor to get such an honour in the city.

He had pledged to donate his body through the social organisation Maharishi Dadhichi Dehdaan Angdaan Samiti.

The eyes of his family members moistened as the body received a guard of honour.

"He was a person of very positive nature. He constantly encouraged people to donate their bodies. He himself had donated the body of one of his sons after the latter's death in 2014," said Verma's daughter-in-law Mamta Verma, talking to PTI.

In Bhopal, a guard of honour was presented to Rama Chauda (79), whose body was donated to the Gandhi Medical College Bhopal.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that body donation is the biggest form of donation. It makes human life immortal through service, he said.

Paying tribute to late Rama Chauda, he said her decision will provide unique help to the coming generations in medical education and research.

Chauda's body was donated with the help of Kiran foundation. Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Kavita N Singh and Dr Sandeep provided necessary support in this entire process.

Singh said this initiative will not only strengthen medical education, but will also increase awareness in society about body donation.