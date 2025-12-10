Two bogus call centres involved in cheating US nationals busted in Mumbai; 9 held

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have busted two bogus call centres in suburban Andheri that were allegedly duping US nationals by impersonating officials of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and representatives of online shopping websites, officials said on Wednesday.

The crime branch arrested nine persons during raids at the centres on Tuesday and seized 11 laptops, headphones, 18 mobile phones, and other equipment and documents worth Rs 4.72 lakh linked to the crime, an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Andheri unit of the crime branch discovered that employees at the call centres were targeting US nationals. They posed as DEA officers or representatives of shopping websites to trick victims.

The callers had access to personal data of US nationals. Speaking in American accents, they would convince victims and cheat them, the official added. PTI DC NSK