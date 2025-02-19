Two bogus doctors booked in Thane

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Police have registered cases against two doctors for allegedly practising medicine illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

A medical officer of the local civic body conducted an inspection at a doctor's clinic at Akash Colony in Ulhasnagar area on January 6.

He was found to be practising allopathic medicine and treating patients without a valid registration or license from the Medical Council of India (MCI), an official from Hill Line police station said.

In another case, a person, who had not pursued medical education, operated a clinic at Ambedkar Nagar in Ulhasnagar town where he had stocked a large quantity of allopathic medicines and treated patients illegally, he said.

Both the accused have been booked under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, the police added. PTI COR GK