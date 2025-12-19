Two booked after dispute over fee at Gurugram private school

Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) Two men were booked after a dispute over a fee at a private school in the Bhondsi area escalated when they allegedly attacked the school chairman, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School, Sahajawas, on Thursday afternoon when some parents had come to deposit their children's fees after school was over.

A heated argument broke out between the school administration and the parents regarding fees. As the dispute escalated, the school staff asked them to calm down and leave the premises.

Soon after, the parent returned to the school with other friends and forcibly entered the school premises and allegedly assaulted the school chairman, police said.

CCTV footage shows the parents and others attacking the school chairman with chairs and broomsticks kept in the school.

Other school staff members were also injured during the assault. The accused fled the spot after threatening to damage the school buses, police said.

In his complaint, the school chairman, Virender Singh, alleged that at around 2 pm, Manoj and Satish, residents of village Bahalpa, had come to deposit their ward's fees and had an argument with the school staff over the fees.

Singh said, "The parents who caused this uproar already owed lakhs of rupees in fees. Despite this, instead of negotiating or finding a solution within the rules, they resorted to bullying." Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Manoj, Satish and others under relevant sections of the BNS at Bhondsi police station, a senior police officer said.

FIR has been registered, and we are conducting raids to nab the accused, he said.