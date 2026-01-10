Two booked after video showing them urinating on road goes viral

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) Two persons were booked in Kashigaon in Mira Road after a video showing them urinating on a road went viral on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near a school on January 7, the Kashigaon police station official said.

On the directions of senior inspector Rahul Patil, who spotted the video on Instagram, a team under sub-inspector Abhijeet Lande tracked down Washim Shakil Shaikh (36), a driver, and Dilip Rajendra Singh (44), who works in a private firm.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obscenity, act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the official added.