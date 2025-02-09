Two booked for abetment of suicide after Latur woman kills self following dispute

Latur, Feb 9 (PTI) Two women were booked in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman, a police official said on Sunday.

The two women allegedly assaulted the 40-year-old victim, identified as Sangita Biradar, on February 1 at Mukkawar Chowk in Udgir here, after which she set herself on fire, the official said.

"She succumbed to severe burn wounds while undergoing treatment at Vilasrao Desmukh Government Medical College and Hospital on February 5. The abetment of suicide case was registered on the complaint of her daughter. The argument between the two accused and the victim began after she threw some 'bhandara' (traditional yellow powder) on them," the Udgir City police station official said.

Efforts are on to nab the two accused, the official added. PTI COR BNM